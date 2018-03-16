Offences of burglary, assault and handling stolen goods dealth with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Nathan Harrison, 23, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £685 in fines, costs, and compensation for two offences of criminal damage, theft, and resisting arrest.

Dean Munro, 19, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, 10 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £117.50 in compensation and costs for burglary.

Stephanie Ruth Lister, 35, of Midlothian Road, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay fines, costs, and compensation of £211.28 for two offences of theft.

Carl Sullivan, 29, of Fraser Grove, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 52 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work, 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £850 in fines, costs, and compensation for assault by beating, making threats, criminal damage, and breach of a restraining order.

Paul Bryson, 38, of Arch Court, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, 15 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £50 compensation for fraud and handling stolen goods.

Nicola Masson, 36, of Arch Court, Hartlepool. Sentenced to 21 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, 15 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £50 compensation for fraud and handling stolen goods.

Ian Thayne, 47, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay compensation of £38.08 for two offences of theft.

Sara Shillaw, 39, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool. Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs for driving with drugs over the legal limit.

Sarah Stephenson, 46, of Endrick Road, Hartlepool. Sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £20 costs for theft.