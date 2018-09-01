‘Office revamp reflects ambition for Hartlepool’ - MP

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held to mark the refurbishment of Hartlepool MP Mike Hill’s office in town.

The MP’s office in South Road has been redecorated and made more accessible to constituents with disabilities.

Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald officially opened the office during an open day to invited guests.

Mr Hill, who was elected last June, said: “We have purposefully fitted out the downstairs so it is a fully accessible office including disabled toilet facilities and a lift to all floors.

“We have tried to create a comfortable, welcoming environment for constituents.

“It works because as people come on a daily basis for help and assistance the fact they can sit down with staff and talk to them, we have a private room, it just makes all the difference.”

The reception features prints of key Hartlepool features, such as the marina, PS Wingfield Castle and Heugh Gun Battery, which Mr Hill bought over time from the town’s art gallery.

Mr Hill said the office also benefits from being close to Hartlepool town centre.

And he said the refurbishment reflected his ambition for the town.

He said: “I’m quite proud we have refurbished one of the older buildings in the centre of town.

“Hartlepool needs investment and to be smartened up in some areas.

“It is a town that’s on the up as I have always said and I hope my office reflects that mood; improving and going forward in the same pattern.”

Mr Hill thanked Mr McDonald for taking time out to perform the ribbon-cutting which was attended by constituency Labour party members.