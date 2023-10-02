One casualty taken to hospital after car mounts Hartlepool roundabout
One person was taken to hospital after a car partly mounted a roundabout.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 22:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 22:36 BST
The incident took place at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, on Monday, October 2, at 4.20pm.
Emergency services were called and one casualty was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on West View Road, Hartlepool, tonight, 2 October, at 4.20pm.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and took one patient to North Tees Hospital."
Further information is expected on Tuesday morning.