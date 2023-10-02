News you can trust since 1877
One casualty taken to hospital after car mounts Hartlepool roundabout

One person was taken to hospital after a car partly mounted a roundabout.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 22:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 22:36 BST
The incident took place at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, on Monday, October 2, at 4.20pm.

Emergency services were called and one casualty was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on West View Road, Hartlepool, tonight, 2 October, at 4.20pm.

The aftermath of a road traffic collision in West View Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.The aftermath of a road traffic collision in West View Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.
The aftermath of a road traffic collision in West View Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and took one patient to North Tees Hospital."

Further information is expected on Tuesday morning.

