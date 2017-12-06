One of Hartlepool’s most iconic attractions will welcome visitors for free

One of Hartlepool’s most iconic attractions is opening its doors for free for one day this week.

Fans of the The National Museum of the Royal Navy are in for a treat on Thursday, December 7, when the museum welcomes visitors for free to celebrate the commissioning of the Royal Navy’s newest aircraft carrier in Portsmouth.

Her Majesty The Queen will commission HMS Queen Elizabeth, the newest aircraft carrier class to be welcomed into the fleet in Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday.

The National Museum has its headquarters alongside in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

The museum’s sites nationwide will also be carrying the free entry offer to mark the occasion, which includes Fleet Air Arm Museum, Yeovilton; HMS Caroline, Belfast and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard including HMS Victory, HMS Warrior 1860 and partner attractions at the Mary Rose and Action Stations.

And each site will also feature a live stream of the event in Portsmouth.

John Rawlinson, director of visitor experience for The National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: “Our visitors are fascinated by the new aircraft carrier and her story resonates across our sites, nationwide.

“In Portsmouth, where we have our head office, we have had a record breaking year with 80,000 extra visitors come view the carrier over the summer from HMS Victory or out on the water on the harbour tour.

“To mark the momentous occasion of Her Majesty’s commissioning of the first of two carriers, we are delighted to offer free entry for one day only at our museums to highlight the very special relationship we have with the Royal Navy.”