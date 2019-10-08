One patient airlifted to hospital and four others injured in A179 crash involving a car, van and a bin lorry
An injured person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A179 near Sheraton.
Five people in total required medical attention. A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said that one injured person has been taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Two other people were taken to hospital by ambulance; one to James Cook Hospital, with the other casualty taken to North Tees General. Two others were treated at the scene by paramedics, but neither of them was taken to hospital.
The incident was reported to emergency services at 4.19pm on Tuesday, October 8.
Highways England confirmed shortly after 9.30pm that the road has been cleared.
The accident involved a car, a bin lorry and a van. The car is on its side. Two appliances from Cleveland Fire Brigade attended, as did two recovery vehicles, three paramedic ambulances and four hazardous area response team (HART) vehicles.
Both north and south bound exit slip roads from the A19 to the A179 were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The bus company Arriva North East has said in a tweet that its Durham to Hartlepool service was being diverted. This is due to another road closure on the A179 Hart bypass. The company says that “significant delays are to be expected” on the roads in the area. Traffic at present is slow in both directions on the road.
More details on the accident are to follow later.