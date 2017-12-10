One person hurt after van hits house in Hartlepool

One person was injured after a van hit a house in Hartlepool last night.

Reader Penny Scott, who works nearby, sent this picture from the scene in Sherriff Street.

"A work colleague heard the van revving and obviously smashing into the house," she said.

"It was just after 7pm . Police and fire engines were there from 8pm then the firemen rushed off just before 9pm to attend the Wesley fire."

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "It was reported to us at ten past eight last night.

"One persn has suffered a minor injury."