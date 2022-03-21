The incident happened just after 8am on Monday, March 20, in Catcote Road, near the Dalkeith Road junction.

Cleveland Police have confirmed a bus and two male pedestrians were involved.

One patient was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, for further treatment.

The scene of a collision in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on Monday morning. Picture by FRANK REID.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We got called to reports of a road traffic collision on Catcote Road at 8.11am this morning.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a rapid response paramedic and an officer.

"We also requested support from the air ambulance and we have taken one patient to James Cook Hospital for further treatment.”

Emergency services are on the scene and road closures and diversions are in place.

The Great North Air Ambulance added: “Our critical care team were activated at 8.14am to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

"Two doctors and a paramedic assessed and treated a patient.”

Catcote Road resident Clive Hill, 79, who lives near the scene of the collision, said: “It was complete mayhem when I got up.

"I looked out my window and saw two fire engines, two ambulances, and four police cars.

"I though ‘what’s going on?’ The woman across the road said there was two people caught underneath the bus.

"Thankfully, they got them out and put them straight into the ambulance.

"It was a bit of a shock. You don’t expect that kind of thing especially that time of a morning.”

Police made door to door inquiries asking if residents had any home CCTV footage of the collision.

Catcote Road is closed between its junctions with Dalkeith Road and Brierton Lane.

Updates to follow.

