One person taken to hospital after two are hurt in vehicle smash on Hartlepool road

Two people were treated for injuries after a collision off a busy Hartlepool road.

Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Green Street, off Burn Road, after two vehicles collided.

The fire service sent one appliance from Stranton Fire Station and another from Billingham, and helped free one of the casualties from their vehicle.

The other person hurt was able to get out of their vehicle on their own.

Oxygen and first aid was given by firefighters and the pair were left in the care of paramedics.

The incident happened yesterday shortly after 5.30pm.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Green Street, Hartlepool on Saturday.

"One person was trapped in the car and the fire service assisted in freeing them from the vehicle before our ambulance crew treated one patient with a shoulder injury and took them to North Tees Hospital.”

The incident happened yesterday shortly after 5.30pm.