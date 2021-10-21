One person taken to hospital after two vehicle collision on A19 near Hartlepool

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the A19 on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:21 am

The fire brigade and North East Ambulance Service were called to the incident which happened on the road northbound at Elwick at around 8.45pm on Wednesday, October 20.

Cleveland Fire Brigade dispatched three fire engines from Hartlepool and Stockton.

One person described as walking wounded was handed over to the ambulance service.

The collision happened on the A19 at Elwick. Picture by FRANK REID

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said on Thursday: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of the A19 and North Lane, Elwick, at 8.42pm last night.

“A passing ambulance crew stopped to help and we dispatched a further three resources, comprising an ambulance crew, a crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a specialist paramedic.

“We transported one patient to North Tees Hospital.”

The fire brigade made the scene safe and the incident was declared closed at 9.30pm.

