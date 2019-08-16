A ‘gallimaufry’ of an afternoon at Hartlepool's Grange Road Methodist Church

Daniel Cook will be playing at St Hilda’s in Hartlepool.

To be honest, I’m not really sure what sort of musical entertainment it is but I believe you may have the choice to join in if you wish.

Perhaps we’ll call it a ‘gallimaufry’ of an afternoon – a word which comes from a description of a stew of various kinds of meat and may also come from a middle ages French word for enjoying yourself.

It begins at 2.30pm and the £2 entrance price includes refreshments. As the weather forecast is not good for the weekend, it could be just what you are looking for.

Several people have already booked their tickets for the bank h oliday organ concert by Daniel Cook at St Hilda’s as part of their summer music celebrations. There will be v ideo screens so you can see Daniel at the console. Tickets are £6 including lunch; and are available in church, by calling 01429 870310, by email at music@hartlepool-sthilda.org.uk or from The Cornerstone Café, (St George’s) Park Road.

People I have spoken to as they bought tickets all feel very proud that Daniel is a local lad, who, of course, is now choir master and organist at Durham Cathedral. They all seem to feel a close connection to him, seeing him growing up and following his career, and of course hearing him play at weddings and funerals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will again be a ‘gallimaufry’ – if you remember a good word, use it –and it is a pleasure to welcome Daniel home.

A couple of weeks ago, I was talking about climate change and I mentioned a date for your diaries of what promises to be a very interesting meeting. Details have been finalised – so here goes. It is entitled A Christian Response to Climate Change – Responding with Faith, Hope and Action and is on Tuesday, September 17, 7pm to 9pm at West View Baptist Church, Miers Avenue, Hartlepool. The church is kindly hosting it for the Hartlepool Global Peace and Justice Group.

You are invited to an evening of short films with an opportunity for questions and light refreshments. The evening will be chaired by Dr David Golding, CBE, development co-ordinator of North East Call to Action on Global Poverty and Climate Change.