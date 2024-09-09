CHILDLINE: Friends are important to children and young people when a new school term begins

For children and young people starting a new school year, it is important they have friends they can talk too.

It’s important that children have a network of friends they can speak to about their fears and worries if they’re having a tough time, and Childline is here to support to young people whenever they need it.

Across the North East and the rest of the country, many children have just started a new school year or begun their first year at secondary school, and while learning to adapt to new teachers and more challenging lessons is important, so is making new friends.

Our counsellors understand that every young person is different. Some have caring responsibilities, some feel shy in front of other people, or maybe they have other issues that they believe could prevent them from making new friends.

The number of friends we have isn’t important - what really matters is having friends that we’re close to, who support us and will never try to hurt or bully us.

It can be hard for some of us to approach someone new, but the more we do it the easier it may get. Also, something as simple as a friendly ‘hello’ and a smile could really brighten someone’s day.

Many friendships start because people have things in common, so hobbies and interests can be a great way to connect. As a new school year has just begun, now is a good time to consider joining a new club either inside or outside of school, or even volunteering as opportunities for making new friends.

Whether they are sharing smiles, sweets, jokes or interests, where possible it’s always nice to include others who may be feeling left out too.

If a young person spots someone having lunch on their own they could go over and strike up a conversation with them. Just asking how their day is going or about plans for the weekend are great ways to strike up a conversation.

We want young people to know that we’re here for them no matter what their worry is. They can contact us via our one-to-one chat service on the Childline website or call our counsellors on 0800 1111 for more tips on making friends or discussing any concerns they have in confidence.