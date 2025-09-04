Childline: Report Remove tool helping children take back control after experiencing exploitation

​Childline has worked with the Internet Watch Foundation to develop the award-winning Report Remove tool.

Something our Childline counsellors hear about often is the sharing of intimate or nude images.

There are many reasons why a young person may share these images, it might be that they are in a relationship with someone, or as a dare. It might even be because they may have been groomed or blackmailed into sharing such content.

Once an image is sent, all control is lost. They can be circulated around the world, and are sometimes used to bully, blackmail or groom the child involved.

Childline, working with the Internet Watch Foundation, developed the award-winning Report Remove tool to help give control back to children who have experienced this kind of exploitation.

It means young people under the age of 18 can report any sexual material of themselves online and the tool works to have them removed.

In the first six months of 2025, there were 891 reports made to Report Remove – a 66% rise on the same period in 2024.

The tool has become more effective too, with a 74% increase in the number of online images being removed compared to 2024, and a 47% rise in videos being taken down. In total, there have been 994 photos and videos removed in the first six months of 2025.

Experiencing this kind of blackmail can negatively impact on a young person’s mental wellbeing and affect their ability to trust others or seek help.

Often, young people are too scared to tell anyone else about what is happening to them, and this can lead them down a dark path as they struggle to see a positive solution.

The NSPCC and Childline websites have pages of advice about online safety, as well as more information about Report Remove.

Report Remove, like Childline, is totally free and completely confidential. Working together means young people can access both practical help to get material removed and emotional support during what can be an incredibly difficult experience.

As a parent or carer, there is never a bad time to start talking about online safety and what young people share online.

But remember, Childline is here for any child, no matter their worries or concerns.