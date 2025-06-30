Childline: Supporting children impacted by domestic abuse in the home they are living in

Domestic abuse that happens around children can have a major impact on them. Photo posed by models

The NSPCC’s Childline service is available to help young people across the country whenever they need it and whatever they are worried about.

Sometimes, we will hear from children who are worried about what’s happening at home, because while domestic abuse may not always be directed at them, children living in a home where it occurs will be impacted by it.

Last year, our colleagues on the NSPCC Helpline responded to a record number of child welfare contacts about domestic abuse, from adults worried that a child was being exposed to abusive, threatening, or controlling behaviour in their home.

This abuse, like emotional abuse, may not leave physical marks but can be just as harmful to young people and anyone in the home.

When adults in the home are subjected to domestic abuse, the children around them often feel powerless, confused, and frightened. It can shape the way they see relationships, affect their ability to learn and trust others, and impact their long-term mental health.

Sadly, these aren’t isolated experiences but reflective of the reality many young people face across the UK, which is why it’s important we all have confidence to seek support when we’re worried about a child.

We want to help every child to grow up feeling safe, supported, and free from harm. By staying aware of potential signs of domestic abuse and coercive control and raising any concerns to provide support early, you can help.

These signs may include children becoming withdrawn, anxious, aggressive, or suddenly behaving differently. Parents or carers may appear fearful of their partner, avoid certain topics of conversation, or show signs of being monitored or isolated.

If a child is worried about abuse at home, our counsellors are available around the clock to offer help and support, either over the phone on 0800 1111 or through the Childline website.

But adults concerned about a child can also contact the NSPCC’s Helpline to speak confidentially with trained professionals who can listen, advise and – in some circumstances – act on concerns.

If you are worried about a child, trust your instincts and get in touch, because speaking out could make the difference in a child’s life.