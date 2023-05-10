JILL MORTIMER: Paying tribute to our amazing and dedicated midwives

“I, like so many of our dedicated staff working across our NHS Trust and particularly in our Rowan Suite, am passionate about maternal and infant care.”​

Hogg Global Logistics have done so much good for Hartlepool and as ever, this recognition of their hard work and vision, is more than well deserved. We must always champion local businesses and Lyndsay’s success should be an inspiration to all other businesses across Hartlepool and beyond.

This Monday I chaired the Annual General Meeting of the Maternity APPG – a timely opportunity to reflect on all the hard work that has been put in from those across both Houses to campaign and lobby for improvements to maternity care nationally, as well as the recent successes we have had in securing more midwives to fulfil the shortfall.

I paid tribute to all our amazing midwives last week on National Midwives Day – I, like so many of our dedicated staff working across our NHS Trust and particularly in our Rowan Suite, am passionate about maternal and infant care and I am pleased to be able to work alongside such passionate individuals to improve this important area of healthcare.

Additionally, it is good news that we are seeing some clear pledges of how we’re delivering on our priority to cut NHS waiting lists.

With 5,000 more hospital beds available for this winter, £1.6 billion of investment to speed up hospital discharge and tailored NHS support to keep elderly and vulnerable people out of hospital, work is already underway. This is to be bolstered by the recruitment of 50,000 more nurses by 2024 and 800 new ambulances by 2024.

Finally, what a fantastic weekend of celebrations we have had to mark the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

I was incredibly proud and honoured to represent Hartlepool at the Parliamentary reception which marked the Coronation and had the opportunity to speak with His Majesty the King.