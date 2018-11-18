Five ways to help you cope with hair loss - and why you shouldn't be ashamed of it

If you’re noticing more hair on your pillow in the morning or you’re increasingly catching sight of thinning patches on your head, you’re not alone.

Hair loss may seem frightening, but it’s actually more common than you might think.

Talk to your hairdresser if your hair loss is bothering you.

It can be experienced in a variety of forms and there are a multitude of causes of hair loss, dependent on the type.

Experiencing it needn’t be something to be ashamed of – and more importantly there are steps you can take to soften the emotional blow that often comes with hair loss.

There’s also plenty of information and support out there as to how to treat hair loss, and you do have options.

If you are still feeling in need of some extra support, there are steps you can take to boost your confidence:

1. Accept help from friends and family

Be open about your hair loss with those closest to you and confide in them how it makes you feel. Explain how they can be there for you and what type of support you may need.

2. Attend a support group

Your family and friends may always be there for you, but when you’re trying to deal with hair loss, having a great support network around you with people going through the same thing can work wonders.

3. Talk to your hairdresser

Disguise a thinning or bald spot with a new cut, shape or colour. Your hairdresser should be able to offer advice on the best course of action and you could leave the salon with thicker-looking hair.

4. Try a wig and other cover-ups

If you’re really struggling to accept your altered appearance, wigs and hair extensions are an option many people feel comfortable turning to.

5. Talk to a professional

This is an avenue to explore if you find you’re losing sleep over your hair loss. Medically speaking, there are repeat prescription options and other treatments available, which you should talk to your GP or online doctor about to find an option best suited to you and find out what is applicable in your case.

The most important thing to acknowledge is that hair loss is very common and no one should feel ashamed or stressed about it. In some cases the stress and worry may even make your hair loss worse.

Managing hair loss isn’t an easy task – this is a condition that produces a range of emotions, affects confidence and can leave you feeling distressed and helpless. But in most cases it’s completely natural and there are things you can do to ease its impact and carry on enjoying life.

* Dr. Alexandra Phelan is a GP with the NHS and Pharmacy2U, an online service which provides free, fast and convenient delivery of NHS repeat prescriptions.