Hartlepool Mail readers claim clubs shouldn’t be penalised if fans are guilty of racist behaviour
Following the alleged racism at a Hartlepool United match, Mail readers claim that clubs shouldn’t be penalised if fans are guilty of racist behaviour.
These opinions follow alleged racist abuse from fans in the Victoria Park Town End aimed at the Dover Athletic players following their opening goal scored by Inih Effiong at Saturday’s home game.
On Tuesday, September 24, fans were spotted holding anti-discrimination signs high before and during the match.
In a recent poll, we asked you: “In the aftermath of Saturday's incidents at Hartlepool United, should clubs be penalised if fans are found guilty of racist behaviour?”
Out of those who voted, 303 voted no and 226 voted yes but those who voted against were keen to share their views.
David Riseley said: “As long as the club takes appropriate action then I don’t think the club should be punished. This will only hurt the majority of loyal law abiding supporters. Punish the guilty not the innocent.”
Alan Pinder added: “No. The perpetrators should be punished. In this case they have been identified and I am sure appropriate action will be taken.”
Tony Norman argued: “How can a club police 3300 fans? People have there own opinions and thoughts. Clubs can't control that. As long as they act in the aftermath of something like this which they are so a big NO.”
Jean Gallagher, among many others, said: “No. The person should be.”
These results were recorded at 9.05pm on Tuesday, September 24.