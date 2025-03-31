Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We live in uncertain times and, with global instability on the rise, the Government’s first duty is to keep our nation safe.

That’s why, after years of cuts to our armed forces by the Conservative Party, Labour is delivering the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

In February, the Prime Minister announced that defence spending will rise to 2.5% of GDP within two years and to 3% in the next Parliament.

On top of the extra £3 billion announced in October’s budget, the Chancellor committed another £2 billion in last week’s Spring Statement.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, far right, with the managing director of Merlin Flex, Mark Merifield, centre, and the Hartlepool Borough Council chair of economic growth and regeneration, Councillor Pamela Hargreaves.

To fund this increase, we have made the difficult decision to reduce foreign aid.

This is an unprecedented step in modern times but it is the right choice to put our country first.

However, increasing spending is not enough - we must ensure this money is used wisely and benefits the parts of our country that need it most.

That’s why, alongside this investment, Labour is overhauling the way we buy military equipment to put the UK first.

We are backing small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). The Ministry of Defence will set direct spending targets to help more SMEs secure defence contracts.

We have also launched a Defence Supply Chain Hub to support SMEs, making it easier for them to navigate the defence procurement process and access opportunities.

Finally, we are developing a new Defence Industrial Strategy to build a stronger, more innovative, and more resilient defence sector.

This strategy will encourage a diverse range of suppliers, including non-traditional SMEs.

Last week, I visited Merlin Flex, a world-leading defence and aerospace company based in Hartlepool.

They are innovators, growing rapidly with a 50% increase in turnover, hiring more people, and expanding their facilities.

This is exactly the kind of business that will thrive under our new approach - creating jobs and opportunities right here in our community. Your money being reinvested in your town.

Hartlepool is packed full of brilliant people, we are seeing record levels of investment, we are a town on the up and, in case you need proof, remember this the next time you are watching Formula 1 and a Red Bull car flies past - the flexible circuit board in the steering wheel was made right here in Hartlepool by Merlin Flex!