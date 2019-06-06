Hartlepool’s support of Poppy Appeal never ceases to amaze me – Mike Hill MP

Yesterday marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings; a significant event in the Second World War which proved to be a massive turning point in the conflict for the Allied forces.

Ten years ago, whilst marking the 65th anniversary, memories came flooding back for one Hartlepudlian, Ron Payne, who, aged 86, recalled how he was among the first to see action after being picked to drive his Commanding Officer onto Gold Beach in a tank and clear the path for the rest of the Allied forces.

Ron was one of only three known surviving members of his 300 strong unit just a decade ago, the 82nd Tank Assault Squadron of the Royal Engineers, and he felt it important to record in their memory the harrowing event from the perspective of an ordinary soldier.

He said at the time: “I was scared stiff. When I got the order to move out onto the beach my whole body was shaking but the adrenaline cut in and you just did.”

Ron witnessed some horrific sights, including many British soldiers lying still on the ground and not knowing if they were dead or alive. By midnight almost 25,000 troops had landed on Gold Beach.

A good number of those troops who landed on the same beach in the wake of Ron’s tank were from the Durham Light Infantry, three battalions in fact, including men from Hartlepool. Allied military leaders knew that casualties on D-Day could be high and historians are still calculating the death toll with estimations of between 5,000 to 12,000 on the Allied side and 4,000 to 9,000 on the German; a huge sacrifice and one which we should never forget.

On the 75th anniversary all but a few brave squaddies remain to tell the tale of what took place on the beaches of Normandy but I’m certain they would agree with me that we rightly remember the fact that so many of their comrades gave their lives for King and Country. So too have serving soldiers in many conflicts since the Second World War, like Aden, Korea, the Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan and many more. Indeed there have only been two years, 1968 and 2016, where no British soldiers have died in a conflict. Each and everyone of them deserve our respect, appreciation and our gratitude.

Fitting then that earlier this week it was revealed that the town has raised over £69,000 for the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal. All credit must go to the brilliant Sian Cameron and all of the people that volunteer alongside her to raise money for the appeal. The generosity of the people of Hartlepool never ceases to amaze me and it’s great that even in times of austerity, when people are really feeling the pinch, we can still raise a record amount for charity. I couldn’t be more proud of Hartlepool if I tried.