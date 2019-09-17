An historic firm with modern attitudes - Tilly Bailey Irvine
Tilly Bailey & Irvine Law Firm’s history is a long and illustrious one, having offered its legal services since as far back as 1842.
It is, however, committed to the present and future when it comes to clients.
That’s why Teesside’s largest law firm is pushing on by extending its presence in Wynyard, as well as offering a newly-updated working and IT infrastructure.
TBI’s well-established firm of solicitors and legal advisers has acted for clients at Wynyard Business Park for over 10 years, aimed towards a more commercial and private client-focused legal service offering.
TBI celebrated a decade in Wynyard recently with a full refurbishment to its offices, as the firm continues its substantial investment to ensure a modern, innovative service for clients.
"The partners would highlight the strong performance of our Wynyard Park commercial teams”, says Carolyn Tilly, Managing Partner, “and this is rewarded by the continued support from the business park, and the hard work of all those involved to make it a hub for modern commercial activity.
"The firm’s recently launched strategy has helped maintain income levels and reduce direct costs, allowing the firm to achieve improved margins.
“The firm’s new IT infrastructure will ensure we deliver on our strategic objectives and be certain to continue with our high levels of customer service."
Alongside corporate and commercial legal advice, TBI’s offering is full-service and includes employment law, conveyancing and commercial property, wills, tax and probate, family and private family law, agricultural, personal injury and negligence.
Wynyard’s commercial team is also adding to its arm with a new project, TBI Catalyst, a framework for early-stage, fast-growth businesses that facilitates access to legal services to take them to the next level.
TBI also has offices in Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees and Barnard Castle, and remain the largest full-service firm of solicitors in Teesside and the Tees Valley.
Get #StrengthOnYourSide with the help of Tilly Bailey & Irvine. Call 01429 350062 or visit offices in Hartlepool, Stockton-on-Tees, Wynyard and Barnard Castle.
The Wynyard office can be found at: Tilly Bailey & Irvine, 12 Evolution, Wynyard Park, Wynyard TS22 5TB