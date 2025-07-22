Housework and waistlines

It might surprise you to hear this from a physiotherapist – but housework could actually be part of your exercise routine. Yes, really.

While cleaning the house might feel like a chore (and let's be honest, sometimes a full-blown emotional rollercoaster), it turns out that scrubbing floors, vacuuming rugs, and reaching for the top shelf could be doing more for your body than just keeping things tidy. In fact, I see a surprising number of injuries in my clinic caused by people overexerting themselves during a big clean – but that also shows just how physically demanding housework can be.

So here’s a question: could housework be a legitimate way to stay active and even slim down?

Let’s break it down. Some studies suggest that a vigorous, hour-long house clean can burn up to 200 calories. To put that into perspective, that’s about the same number of calories someone would burn jogging for 20–25 minutes. And while running may have a fitness halo around it, there’s something very appealing about cleaning your kitchen and burning the same number of calories – without having to lace up your trainers.

However, here’s the catch: modern life has made housework easier. Newer vacuum cleaners are lighter and more efficient. Scrubbing brushes have been replaced with sprays that “do the hard work for you.” And with smaller households and less mess to tackle, cleaning is no longer the full-body workout it once was.

So while you might feel like you’ve worked up a sweat, chances are you’re not burning quite as many calories as your gran might’ve back in the day.

Still, if you go all-in on a proper spring clean – reaching, lifting, squatting, dusting – you absolutely can get the heart rate up and feel those mood-boosting endorphins kick in. It’s movement, after all, and movement is medicine.

Just be mindful of the reward system. Many people finish a big clean and immediately collapse onto the couch, shoes off, glass of wine in hand – and there go your 200 calories.

So next time you dread cleaning, remember: it’s not just about tidiness. It’s a chance to move, to sweat a little and maybe even whittle down that waistline – just don’t cancel it out with snacks the second you’re done!

