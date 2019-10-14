Innovative and eco-friendly garden products from North East companies

Wellie Socks form Squelch Wellies. Photography by Sue Todd Photography

Here are three companies that caught my eye, two of them based in our region.

Squelch Wellies: North East mam Amanda Wooldridge’s children love their wellies but got bored with the same pair all year around. She decided on a different approach and Squelch was born – transparent wellies and bright socks for a different look every day!

The socks are cotton rich, thick and cosy, with great patterns – proper welly boot/ski socks, teamed with a see-through boot with a solid tread.

Squelch is an ethical manufacturer and is environmentally conscious, with a 100 per cent cotton drawstring bag instead of a shoe box.

Ten per cent of net profits from online sales goes to the Trussell Trust charity, which has a network of food banks across the UK.

Another ten per cent goes towards your school’s PTA – just add your school's name in the "Special Instructions for the Seller" box in the checkout cart.

Wellies cost £16, socks £3.50, ages three-six, for more information, visit https://squelchwellies.com/

GrowSoSimple: The latest addition to the North-East based Grow Sow Simple family, Build & Grow is perfect for getting children interested in growing their own.

Each pack features exciting and detailed designs – my favourite is the dinosaur design – that are easy to build; just follow the numbers and slot in the tabs.

Each product has a specific ‘garden’ area, enabling kids to grow their own herbs and vegetables in the playset and literally bring it to life.

The Build & Grow Puzzles cost £14.99, for more information visit http://growsowsimple.com/

1 Tree Cards: The company was born from the idea that the love sent through cards could be amplified to have positive effects around the world.

Every 1 Tree Card plants a tree through its partner charity, Eden Reforestation Projects. The trees planted help to restore healthy forests where they’re needed the most.

Cards and envelopes are 100 per cent recycled and printed with vegan inks.

As an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated business, 1 Tree Cards’ aim is to break the boundaries of conventional gender and sexual stereotypes in a cute and subtle way.

A seed token is included with cards, telling the receiver that a tree has been planted for them but the token can also be planted. Each token contains a mix of Sweet Alyssum, Baby’s Breath, Basil, Poppy, Black Eyed Susan and Marigold.

For more information, visit https://1treecards.com

JOBS FOR THE WEEKEND

Move alpine troughs to a covered porch or lean-to to protect them from rain. Pick over alpines regularly, removing debris and covering dead patches with extra grit.

Clean the greenhouse or anywhere plants will overwinter to prevent pests and diseases from surviving in nooks and crannies.

Greenhouses can be insulated using plastic bubble wrap. This will cut down the heating bills, but make sure to minimise the amount of light blocked out by strips of tape etc, as the wrap itself will cut light levels.

Put cloches over tender herbs like basil, coriander, and tarragon, or pot up to move under glass. Pot up mint, chives and parsley to keep on a bright windowsill.

Plant autumn garlic, onion and shallot sets.

Replant hanging baskets with spring-flowering bulbs, winter heather, trailing ivies and spring bedding plants.