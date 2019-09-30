Mail readers are against putting the clocks back in the last week of October
It’s almost the time for clocks to turn back as the nights become darker but the majority of Mail readers aren’t happy with the idea of this.
The clocks traditionally go back to Greenwich Mean Time on the last Sunday in October, which this year falls on Sunday, October 27.
Every year, the clocks go back an hour at 2am. When this occurs, the UK will switch from British Summer Time (BST) to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) meaning summer is long gone.
If you have a smart device, the clock on it should automatically update itself.
In a recent online poll, we asked you: “As the nights are getting darker, should we continue to put the clocks back in the last week of October?”
Out of the Mail readers who voted, 304 voted ‘no’ while 207 voted ‘yes.’
As always, you have been keen to share your opinions.
Adrian Paul said: “I think it would be safer for pedestrians and traffic, compared to in a morning when people are refreshed and awake after a nights sleep and more alert. At Tea-time, people have been at work all day, may be tired, in a rush to get home and the extra hour of daylight may help. Just my opinion.”
Kenny Martin said: “I rather have an extra day light hour in the winter.”
Pam Adamson added: “Just leave it as it is.”
These results were recorded at 6.15pm on Sunday, September 29.
