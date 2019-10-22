Mail readers praise barber for offering free haircuts to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day
A Hartlepool barber is giving servicemen and women free haircuts leading up to Remembrance Day and Mail readers have been keen to show their support.
Ronnie Eve, 49, From Hartlepool is offering free haircuts to military veterans and servicemen and women on the lead up to this Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11.
Ronnie, a Sargent Instructor with Cleveland Army Cadet Force, said: “I wanted to give something back to servicemen and women, naval officers and even police and firemen, to everyone who put their lives on the line of their country.
“So many of them don't have jobs and live on the streets. It’s no way to treat the people that fought for our country – they should be treated better.”
Servicemen, service women and veterans are invited to Ronnie’s shop from Monday, November 4 for a free haircut and a chat.
Mail readers took to our Facebook page to praise Ronnie for his kind deed and to compliment his work.
Julie Ratcliffe said: “Well done Ronnie. Lovely gesture again.”
Paul Mason commented: “Nice one Ronnie.”
Peter Humpleby added: “Nice thing to do.”
Frequent customer, David Forrest said: “I quite often go to his shop anyway. What a great thing to do. I will have to get round for one.”
Jackie Carroll said: “Aw that's very kind of you Ronnie.”
Graham Stephen Johnson commented: “Very nice thing to do.”
Becky Harrison described Ronnie as a “top guy.”