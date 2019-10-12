The majority of Mail readers believe more should be done to help people with mental health problems
The majority of Mail readers believe more should be done to help people suffering with mental health problems according to recent survey results.
World Mental Health Day was supported by many across the region on Thursday, October 10. A recent survey conducted by Ipsos Mori Policy institute King's College London questioned more than 20,000 and concluded that Britain is the most tolerant country towards people with mental health problems.
In a recent online poll we asked: “On World Mental Health Day, Britain has topped a list of countries believed to be most tolerant towards people with mental health problems.
But as a nation, do you still think we need to do more to support people with these issues?”
Over 100 Mail readers responded, and 95% believe more should be done to help people with mental health problems while five per cent disagree.
Caggy Mac said: “It's quite simple reverse the cuts in funding so people can access services quickly and for the length of time they need support. They should not wait months to be seen then be allotted a certain number of sessions.”
Maureen Davidson said: “Quicker appointments to see some one not having to wait at least six month that's no good at all you need to be seen soon as.”
Julie Qualie said: “More funding needed so that you don’t have to wait six months to see someone, by which time any depressive episode that you are in has well and truly taken hold.”