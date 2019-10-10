Majority of Mail readers call for more companies to pay employees weekly or bi-monthly
The majority of Hartlepool Mail readers have called for companies to consider paying their employees weekly or bi-monthly following recent survey results.
This news follows results from a recent Nationwide Building Society survey which found that a fifth of workers spent more than half of their spare cash for the month within the first 48 hours of receiving their wages.
In our recent Facebook poll, we asked you: “Should more companies look to pay their employees weekly or bi-monthly?”
Mail readers were eager to have their say, with more than 250 readers taking part in the vote.
Fifty nine per cent voted to see a change in payment, while 40% voted for wage payment to stay the same.
Trevor Craddy said: “The half way house is monthly pay but paid in the middle of the month, the 15th for example, rather than the last working day.”
Jim Gillespie said: “Most people are paid monthly now; which usually means they get paid at the end of the month. Most bills are paid by direct debit and the most popular choice of day for most direct debits to come out of your bank or building society account is the 1st of each month. This is the reason that most people’s wages are almost half spent within two days of receiving them.”
Karl Laundon said: “People need to learn to budget and only buy what they can afford rather than living beyond their means.”