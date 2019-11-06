Majority of Mail readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use

Mail readers want to see the Government take action on irresponsible fireworks use

A Parliamentary committee has found the "inconsiderate and irresponsible" use of fireworks should be considered as socially unacceptable as drink-driving.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use?”

More than one hundred Mail readers took part in the poll, and 93% agreed that the Government should take action on irresponsible fireworks use, while seven per cent did not.

Chris Hall said: “Ban them...Completely.

“Pointless waste of money. Might as well set fire to a £10 note and stand in a field.”

David Bowden said: “I personally love a good firework display,

“But already I’m hearing of dogs having to be put down and seeing videos of terrified animals and it makes me think we should at the very least restrict the loudness of fireworks – lets see some common sense prevail here.”

Colin James Tennant said: “My friend rang me in the early hours of Sunday morning absolutely hysterical because some idiot decided to let what could only be described as professional grade fireworks off at 1am on a housing estate.