Make a Will and support Alice House Hospice at the same time

Tilly Bailey & Irvine look forward to helping the Alice House Hospice once again with the 2019 Make a Will Month charity campaign this May.

If you or a loved one are suffering from illness, it is undoubtedly a difficult time, but it is important to have your affairs in order by ensuring that you have Wills and Powers of Attorney in place.

Last year, we helped raise a total of £3,660 for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice with the #MakeAWillMonth fundraising initiative.

Our staff have been long-term supporters of the hospice, fundraising both collectively and individually.

In fact, the Private Client department has now raised more than £60,000 for the hospice to date from the annual Make a Will Month campaign.

The most recent total adds to a tally of almost £5,000 raised from another annual event, TBI’s Afternoon Tea, which will again be held at the Hardwicke Hall Manor in Hartlepool this summer.

“The Make a Will Month campaign is now something that has become second nature to the firm”, says Senior Associate Solicitor and Alice House Trustee, Annaliese Barber.

“It is heart-warming to see the difference that it makes and that is thanks to the great work that they do at the hospice, but we are grateful to be helping individuals with their private client matters as we do so.”

Managing Partner Carolyn Tilly adds: “Tilly Bailey & Irvine has always had a tight bond with the Alice House Hospice, and we have always looked at ways we can help out using our services.

“Our Private Client teams have again done themselves proud with the work they have done to help the cause, as well as helping individuals get the very best for their families during a tough time in their lives.”

The hospice receives very little funding from central government and therefore raises most of its funds through charitable fundraising and legacies from Wills.

With this in mind, when making a Will, you may want to consider leaving a legacy to a hospice.

Tilly Bailey & Irvine take pride in helping others.

