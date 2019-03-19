Medomsley Detention Centre abuse victims receiving support from solicitors

You may have recently heard that five men have now been convicted in relation to the abuse at Medomsley Detention Centre.

Here at Tilly Bailey and Irvine we have previously reported on the appalling abuse that took place and we have been closely following the matter. Now, we have been offering support to several victims who suffered.

For those who aren’t familiar with the subject, Medomsley Detention Centre was a place that detained young offenders. However the inmates were dreadfully subjected to sexual, physical and mental abuse from detention officers.

The media have commented on the abuse that took place and it makes truly disturbing reading.

One victim suffered three crushed vertebrae when he fell 20 foot from an obstacle course, after an officer threw rocks at him.

Another victim described how he was thrown into a laundry basket which was strapped shut. He was tipped over and over a quarter of a mile to the shower block where the officers put a hose in the basket and he could feel himself drowning.

When one inmate tried to report another officer for rape, he was physically assaulted.

It is not surprising that these young men felt they had no one to turn to for help.

Due to the courage of the victims in reporting the abuse, Durham Police launched an investigation, said to be the large investigation of its kind within the UK. That investigation has resulted in five detention officers being convicted for the abuse. They await sentencing.

Hopefully their convictions will mean even just a small bit of justice for the victims.

Victims can also make a claim for personal injury due to the abuse they suffered.

We are currently acting for a number of former inmates who were abused at Medomsley Detention Centre.

We have successfully obtained compensation for inmates who were sexually, physically and mentally abused whilst detained.

No amount of money will ever make up for what these men went through and how the abuse has affected their lives.

However, the compensation obtained for these gentleman goes someway to acknowledging their horrendous ordeals.

For many, there was a sense of fear of not being believed. However at TBI the victims were content, knowing that we were on their side.

We urge you to come forward if you have suffered from abuse such as this. We will offer the sympathetic support that you require