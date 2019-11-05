New appointments help build on investment and expansion at Tilly Bailey & Irvine

Tilly Bailey & Irvine partner and head of conveyancing John Ellwood.

TBI, which has offices in Hartlepool, Wynyard, Stockton-on-Tees and Barnard Castle, has employed a specialist commercial property solicitor and a paralegal alongside three business administration apprentices to meet the demands of a growing client base.

Joining TBI’s commercial team based at its Wynyard Park office are Solicitor Nicole Tanfield, who has gained considerable commercial property experience at two other leading North East firms, and Bethany Atkinson who has recently graduated from Northumbria University with a master’s degree in law.

Partner and head of the commercial property team Sara Garnett, said: “The department is well established and has experienced continued growth over the years both by gaining new clients and undertaking more work for existing clients. We are keen to grow the department by finding people who share our ethos and who are eager to find the best possible solutions, which is why we continue to invest heavily in employing the right people.

“Nicole and Bethany will help the team to continue to provide a first-class service and maintain strong relationships with our commercial clients both in the North East region and further afield, and we welcome them aboard.”

Following TBI’s new strategy launch earlier this year, which highlighted its commitment to investment in expansion and training, the legal practice has also taken on three apprentices.

Joining its residential conveyancing team are business administration students Lucy Hewitt, Bethany Griffiths and Jessica Garthwaite. The young training trio are studying for a Business Administration NVQ Level qualification through a 12-month apprenticeship programme alongside their placement at the law firm.

John Ellwood, partner and head of conveyancing, said: “Residential conveyancing is another of the firm’s areas of growth and it has enabled us to create additional apprenticeship opportunities. We have employed three local, bright, hardworking individuals and we are excited to see them develop their skills.

“They will be given the opportunity to work in the region’s biggest law firm and indeed biggest conveyancing team, along with some very experienced names. Creating opportunities for the next generation is a top priority for us. We provide the right job roles, training and supervision which allows apprentices to develop their practical knowledge and skills and we look forward to seeing their progression.”

TBI further showed its dedication to apprenticeships by recently taking on former apprentice Ebony Thomas on a full-time basis.