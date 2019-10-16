Not enough was done to tackle racism in Bulgaria-England game, say Mail readers
Readers are calling for more action on racism in football after the Bulgaria-England game on Monday, October 14.
The Euro 2020 qualifier was stopped twice in the first half as Bulgarian fans were warned about their racist behaviour, including Nazi salutes and monkey chanting.
A stadium announcement condemned the abuse and said the match would be abandoned if it continued. England won 6-0, but no one was talking about football afterwards.
Our Facebook poll asked: “Do you think more needs to be done to clamp down on racism in football?”
More than 400 readers voted, and of them 91% agreed that more should be done tackle racism in football, while 9 per cent said no.
David Riseley said: “Footballers are just going to work to do their jobs. Would this be acceptable in any other profession? Bulgaria should have a minimum 5 year ban from all competitions.”
Scott Collin said: “The stadium was partially closed yesterday, due to previous troubles. Whatever they're doing now is not working,“All English teams were banned from European Competitions because of The Heysel Stadium disaster“Ban them from club and international European competition. It's the only way.”
Gemma Wilson Mckie said: “Ban Bulgaria in football because it would happen in any other team.”
Sue Anderson said: “Bulgaria needs banning till the message gets through.”
Matthew Anderson said: “Life ban from any sporting game/event/venue. If they do it at football what's would stop them from doing it anywhere else?”