Political opinion: Jonathan Brash MP: I fought for Hartlepool — now funding is finally coming our way

For too long, Hartlepool has been short-changed by an unfair system that let wealthy southern councils keep bills low, while towns like ours were forced to raise Council Tax just to keep basic services running. It was upside down — and I’ve fought to turn it the right way up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the day I was elected, I’ve pushed for change. I formed a cross-party Parliamentary group to expose the injustice at the heart of council funding. I led debates in Westminster, met repeatedly with ministers, and challenged the Prime Minister directly. I refused to sit back while Hartlepool paid the price for a system rigged in favour of the affluent South.

Now, that fight is paying off.

The government has launched Fair Funding 2.0 — and with it, a major shift in how public money is distributed. Around £2 billion will be reallocated away from southern councils that have historically had it easier, and towards communities like Hartlepool that have been underfunded for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Brash MP leading the cross party group on council tax reform that helped deliver this change. Reform were the only party who refused to join.

This isn’t just a policy change — it’s a hard-won victory for our town.

We’ve already secured a £600 million Recovery Grant to start putting things right. It means more support for areas like Hartlepool, where need is higher and the ability to raise money locally is lower.

And let me be clear: this shift means more than just numbers. It means we’ve committed to freezing Council Tax — and if we can go further, we will. It means giving our council the tools to provide better services without punishing local families.

We’re also ending the broken bidding system that handed out funds through a postcode lottery. Instead, long-term, flexible funding will give local leaders real power to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Brash with Local Government Minister, Jim McMahon after discussing the new fair funding review that aims to redistribute billions from rich London areas to places like Hartlepool

This change didn’t happen by accident — it happened because we stood up, spoke out, and refused to be ignored.

It’s not the end of the road. Change will take time. But the direction is clear: money is finally moving out of the South and into towns like Hartlepool.

And I’ll keep fighting until every last bit of that injustice is fixed — because Hartlepool deserves its fair share. No more, no less.