Securing the investment that Hartlepool needs

As Hartlepool residents, we have much to celebrate right now, thanks to two significant announcements last week. Our Labour Government has committed a total of £322,246 in investment for our town, focusing on two critical areas: stop smoking services and the Disabilities Facilities Grant.

Did you know that approximately 11,250 people in Hartlepool smoke, and nearly 70% of those individuals want to quit? This is where the newly allocated £138,858 for stop smoking services comes in. These services are designed to provide support that is three times more effective than attempting to quit alone. By offering valuable resources and assistance, we can help our friends and neighbours take the crucial step toward a healthier, smoke-free life.

This investment exemplifies our commitment to creating a smoke-free generation in Hartlepool. It’s an exciting time for anyone looking to kick the habit, this funding could be the turning point between merely trying to quit and successfully making that life-changing decision! What a fantastic start to 2025 that would be! This builds on my decision to support the Government’s tobacco and vapes bill, which bans smoking for anyone born after January 2009. With smoking responsible for 80,000 deaths a year in our country, we are making history for our children and grandchildren.

But that’s not all. The second major investment last week was an additional £183,388 for the Disabilities Facilities Grant, which reinforces our commitment to supporting disabled individuals in Hartlepool. This funding will help adapt housing so that people with disabilities can continue to live comfortably in their own homes.

Jonathan Brash during the 2024 election count at the Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

These two initiatives reflect my broader commitment to improving the quality of life for all Hartlepool residents.

In the last six months since I became our town’s MP, we’ve witnessed a £20 million regeneration program, the largest council settlement in a generation, along with a £3.6 million recovery grant, £700,000 to tackle homelessness, £600,000 for community clean-up efforts, funding to rebuild St. Helens School, and an additional £423,000 in annual income for Hartlepool pensioners.

After years of austerity and cuts from the Conservatives, we are finally seeing the investment we need to build a better Hartlepool.