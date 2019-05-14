Shaping Up: Footballers show determination and positivity the keys to success

After the first leg games, Liverpool were 3-0 down to Barcelona and Tottenham were 2-0 down to Ajax. They were bruised and battered.

Both teams had lost key players to injury and everything seemed to be going against them.

Most people had written them off and thought neither teams would make it to the final.

But, they surprised everyone by producing some of the best comebacks in the history of European football.

Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 and Tottenham scored three goals to beat Ajax, meaning it’s going to be an all-England final for the first time since 2008.

One thing I picked up on during the pre and post-match interviews was that both teams were still very positive despite their recent losses and injuries.

They still had belief that they could do it. They didn’t give up on their goal. They didn’t let failure stop them.

Now, whether you’re a football fan or not, you’ve got to admire those players for the sheer determination, belief and confidence in their own ability.

I believe that those qualities can be used in most parts of your life, especially with your health and fitness.

If you want to be successful with your health and fitness goals you have adopt these important behaviours first:

1. Don’t give up on your goal, regardless of how tough things get! Successful people have powerful reasons that force them to keep going through tough times.

If you want to be more determined, decide first that you will not give up until you achieve your goal. Get clear on your reasons why you want to achieve it.

2. Don’t let failure stop you. Successful people understand they may fail initially and frequently but they will succeed eventually. They are resilient and this is why they often make the greatest comebacks!

There will be times when you slip up on your fitness journey. You might put a few lbs on, or miss a couple of workouts, but don’t let that stop you, start again the next day.

They also understand that sometimes their plan doesn’t work. Instead, successful people will continue to try new things and keep changing their approach until they achieve their outcome.

3. Don’t let the fear of failure stop you. Most people with a dream give up before they even start because of a fear of failure. Successful people are the opposite. The worst thing for them is not having a go at all.

If the fear of failure is stopping you, set an immediate, painful and preferably public consequence for not starting.

For example, if you don’t go to the gym and improve your diet, you will feel uncomfortable and self-conscious in your swimwear on holiday.

When you have a consequence that is more painful than your fear of failure, you’ll tap into your natural determination.

4. Be patient. Successful people are patient. They are willing to wait for what they want. In today’s world, we are all about wanting everything right now. We look for instant success; people who want to lose a stone, want to lose it overnight. Successful people are completely different. They are realistic and are prepared to wait a little longer to get what they want. The important thing is they don’t give up.

5. Don’t let limiting beliefs stop you from moving forward. Successful people don’t self-sabotage. Their attitude is they will find a way through regardless of what happens.

Don’t let what you can’t do or what you don’t think you’re capable of stop you from achieving what you want.

6. Don’t require the approval of others. Successful people couldn’t care less what others think. They only care what they think of themselves. Their high levels of self-esteem allow them to take on bigger and bigger challenges.

Listen to your instinct. If it says to go for something while others say don’t, don’t listen to them.

7. Don’t be lazy. Successful people understand you can’t achieve a strong, healthy, toned body by sitting on your backside.

If you want to achieve your dreams, you have to work hard on your exercise and nutrition habits.