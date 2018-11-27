Tilly Bailey & Irvine come to the rescue with the right solutions

Picture it; the law firm you are using suddenly goes into liquidation, so what do you do next? Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s Personal Injury solicitors in Hartlepool have stepped in to rescue this very scenario before ...

The liquidation of a law firm, or indeed an intervention by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, can leave its clients’ claims in a state of uncertainty.

Clients are often left wondering what steps they can take next and find themselves searching for another suitable firm to take over conduct of their claim.

This was exactly the case for a recent client of ours.

A lady approached us regarding criminal injuries compensation. Without warning, she had received a letter from her former firm stating they were no longer trading.

They recommended an alternative firm of solicitors to take over conduct of her case, which she declined. She approached Tilly Bailey & Irvine, and we were more than happy to take over claim conduct.

Due to the closure, this was not a straightforward process and we had to wait until they had provided the Solicitors Regulation Authority with forwarding details.

Within three months of obtaining the client’s file of papers, we secured a suitable settlement for our client.

We also liaised with the liquidators to ensure they would not pursue our client for any additional costs other than what we had negotiated with them.

The outcome was successful. In tricky circumstances, the client was extremely happy with what we had achieved for her.

We’re always here to help members of public, vice versa helping businesses in these situations also.

We’ve helped individuals and firms in Hartlepool since 1842 and, to further show our support to those in the region, we shall be sponsoring the Hartlepool Business Awards in 2019.

This comes off the back of our sponsorship of the Best of Hartlepool Awards last week, and we were inspired by many of the night’s winners. This included the Child of Achievement award, which we were proud to present and put our name to.

As this situation proves, choosing the RIGHT solicitors is key

