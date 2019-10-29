Tilly Bailey & Irvine solicitors ranked among finest for client care

Clients always feel in a good, safe pair of efficient hands.

TBI was given Legal 500 recognition in the following areas: Agricultural Law; Commercial Property; Commercial Litigation; Corporate and Commercial; Family Law; Insolvency and Recovery and Wills, Probate, Tax and Trusts.

TBI’s Wynyard-based commercial teams enjoyed positive feedback across the board, including a top tier ranking for the firm’s commercial property department, headed by Sara Garnett.

A testimonial described partner Andrew Beattie as “very conscientious and attentive to detail”.

The firm also took on a brace of new legal advisors, solicitor Nicole Tanfield and paralegal Bethany Atkinson to strengthen the real estate department.

“Clients always feel in a good, safe pair of efficient hands”, said one testimonial in the rankings.

TBI has also worked hard in its wills, probate, tax and trusts service to clients and individuals, which was rewarded with a rise in the Legal 500 rankings.

The team, headed by partner Nicola Dalzell, was given an added boost by the arrival of solicitor Jessica Morton.

The team was instructed to help in a number of multi-million pound estate cases, while TBI also supported local charities and hospice care. Managing partner, Carolyn Tilly, and senior associate solicitor, Annaliese Barber were also recognised in this year’s edition, saying “the communication with the team and smiling faces from when you first enter the door makes them an absolute pleasure to deal with.”

Jessica and Andrew Beattie’s efforts alongside partner Helen Dexter were also rewarded with recognition for Agricultural Law, while TBI’s litigation practice was also given praise with a ranking for the team headed by Alison Leith, fellow Partner Nigel Broadbent and associate solicitor Gemma Smith.

Another Wynyard-based solicitor, Michael Stevens, was chosen as a rising star for his work in assisting corporate businesses in insolvency and recovery processes.