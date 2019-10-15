Tilly Bailey & Irvine: Two more former prison officers at Medomsley Detention Centre arrested
Tilly Bailey & Irvine's injury and negligence solicitors in the North East have given an update on the Medomsley Detention Centre scandal.
A further two former prison officers have been charged with physically and sexually abusing inmates at the facility and will stand trial.
Ian Nicholson, 74, is charged with one count of misconduct in public office, three counts of buggery and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Alexander Flavell, 86, is charged with misconduct in public office, indecent assault, one count of buggery and four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Both are due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on October 24.
Durham Police have confirmed that four men, who were being investigated as part of Operation Seabrook, will face no further action.
The five former officers, Christopher Onslow, John McGee, Alan Bramley, Kevin Blakeley and Brian Johnson Greenwell, jailed earlier this year for abusing former inmates at the detention centre following three separate trials, have launched appeals against their convictions.
Durham Police launched the investigation known as ‘Operation Seabrook’ in 2013 and there are now over 1,800 reports from former inmates. Medomsley opened its doors in the 1960s and closed in 1988.
The aim was to provide a ‘short, sharp, shock’ treatment to young offenders aged between 17 and 21 and was primarily designed to prevent them from being sent to a mainstream prison.
Unfortunately, allegations began to surface from former inmates who were subjected to sexual, physical and mental abuse from a number of prison officers whilst detained. The regime has been described by former inmates as ‘brutal’.
If you have been affected by the abuse at Medomsley Detention Centre and wish to speak to a solicitor, contact Tilly Bailey & Irvine solicitor Nathalie Clayton. She already represents a large number of former inmates from Medomsley Detention Centre in respect of these claims.
Call 01429 350062 for more on solicitors near you in the North East. If you have not reported the abuse, email Durham Police at operation.seabrook@durham.pnn.police.uk