Grab yourself a set of dumbbells and give this 300 Rep Dumbbell Challenge a go.

The aim is complete six rounds of the following exercises as quickly as possible (with good form).

Take rests whenever you need them.

10 SQUAT JUMPS

10 SHOULDER PRESS

10 PRESS UPS

10 PLANK ROWS

10 V-THRUSTS

Time yourself and let me know how quickly you can complete the challenge

Before you start the workout session, go to www.youtube.com/grahamlowpt to watch the demonstration video.