Who else felt washed up at 40?

It’s not just you. That creeping stiffness, the twinge in your back when you get out of the car, the aching Achilles after a jog – these aren’t random annoyances. They’re part of a predictable shift in how the body behaves in midlife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turning 40 is often when people begin their first real relationship with a physiotherapist. Injuries like sciatica, neck joint pain, or tendon troubles become more common than ever before – and it’s not just bad luck.

Here’s why: In your twenties and thirties, your body is at its physical peak. You’ve got the strength and flexibility to absorb the demands of daily life – lifting kids in and out of the car, lugging shopping bags, working out, cleaning the house, or spending hours at a desk. Your muscles and joints cope just fine. But somewhere around 40, things change – and quickly. For some, it feels like it happens overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That strength and flexibility you took for granted? It starts to vanish. Your muscles begin to shrink and tighten like elastic bands left out in the sun. Why? Everyday use causes micro damage – tiny tears you don’t feel right away. Your body repairs this damage using collagen (think of it like scar tissue or "glue"). But unlike healthy muscle, collagen isn’t flexible. It’s stiff. It doesn’t bounce back.

Woman in black tank top and leggings doing yoga on a green mat.

So now, at 40, you’ve got a body that’s still being asked to perform like it did at 25 – but it no longer has the same tools. That mismatch between demand and capacity is why injuries strike more frequently now than ever before.

Interestingly, in your 60s, these problems often lessen – not because your body has magically improved, but because your daily activity slows down. You’re simply not placing as much physical stress on the system.

But don’t wait for retirement to feel better.

There is a fix: start stretching. Specifically, get yourself into a regular yoga or Pilates class. These aren’t trendy luxuries; they’re essential tools for maintaining muscle tone, improving flexibility, and reducing stiffness – especially in your back, shoulders and lower legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your body’s already giving you warning signs, don’t ignore them. With consistent effort, you can move easier, feel stronger and avoid injuries well into later life.

Turning 40 isn’t the beginning of the end – it’s your cue to change how you care for your body.

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a FREE copy of my book The Healthy Habit. I have 3 available to the first readers to get in touch. It is essential reading for people aged 50+ in the North-East, and for anyone who would like to improve their own healthy habits. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.