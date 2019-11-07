Zero-hour contracts should be scrapped by the Government, say Mail readers

Majority of Mail readers think the Government should scrap zero-hour contracts. Picture: Pixabay.

What is a zero-hours contract?

A zero-hours contract is a type of contract between an employer and employee, where the employer is not obliged to provide any minimum working hours and the employee is not obliged to accept any work offered.

We asked in our recent online poll: “Do you think zero-hours contracts should be scrapped by employers?”

More than 500 Mail readers responded and 89% said yes, zero-hours contracts should be scrapped while 11% said no.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Steadman said: “They're an absolute disgrace. Forcing hard working people to live on and below the breadline.

“Something I never expected to witness in my lifetime.”

Lorraine Wood said: “They should definitely be scrapped.

“How on earth can anyone be expected to live if they don't get any hours for three weeks but to be available if any come up?”

Colin Bartholomew said: “I have no problem if they are done on a voluntary basis.

“Being forced to be self-employed should also be looked at.”

Sue Anderson said: “No stability for workers is a disgrace.”

Steven Robinson said: “Absolutely scandalous how they were even able to implement such rubbish.”

Geoff Hare said: “It's a job end of story.”