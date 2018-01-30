Organisations pull together to save Hartlepool families £1m on energy bills by end of year

Organisations came together under one roof as part of an ambitious project to help Hartlepool families save £1million this year.

Members of Hartlepool Action Lab held a food and fuel fair at the Bob Farrow community centre in Belle Vue.

It was part of Hartlepool Action Lab’s £1,000,000 Challenge to save cash on the cost of living and help people claim what benefits they are entitled to.

Jonathan Gibson, community development officer for the project, said: “The fair is bringing residents and information into the local community to help Belle Vue residents and other residents from Hartlepool to reduce their cost of living, and we’re looking particularly at the cost of food and energy.

“Over the next year we want to save Hartlepool residents £1million.

“It will be a challenge and will require a lot of learning.

“It is based on our target of engagement with 1,000 residents on switching their energy supplier and making their homes more energy efficient, benefit entitlement, and supporting 150 households with their food costs.”

Organisations present included Changing Futures North East, Hartlepower Community Interest Company, and Project 85, which was giving out free sanitary products.

Cooking workshops showed how to feed a family for a fiver.

Mum of three Catherine Penn, 27, attended with her partner Gavin Hutchinson.

She said: “I came to see if I could make costs spread a little bit more. Food shopping and gas and electric are the main budget pressures.

“I have taken away information about online shopping, as I didn’t know you could compare them all.”