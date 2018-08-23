Outdoor performance set to look back on the past at Crimdon Dene

An outdoor performance at Crimdon Dene will allow the audience to get involved in a show which tells the evocative stories of the area’s past.

Families are invited to see an original, participatory performance of Everything There Ever Was, by East Durham Creates, which will include choirs and a live band.

Malcolm Fallow, chief executive officer of East Durham Trust who manage the project, said: “For a whole generation of East Durham people Crimdon Dene represents a major part of their lives - this event uses the Arts to rekindle memories and get Crimdon back into the local psyche.”

The performance will start at 4.30pm on Saturday at Crimdon Beach Car Park and the audience will follow the performers down the bank into the Dene where there will be tents, a live band and a picnic available.

The show will tell the story of a family who are about to move away from the area.

They’re not sure it really makes any difference where you live, or where you’re from, these days.

But an encounter with the magical Watchers by the Sea leads them to the pageant of Everything There Ever Was - and their relationship with the place they call home will never be the same again.

The event will last about 90 minutes but audience can stay to celebrate with the performers.

The original songs have been written by Boff Whalley, a former member of Chumbawamba, and the lyrics reflect the stories told by people of their memories of this special seaside location.

Elaine Wilson, project manager for East Durham Creates, said: “This is a unique opportunity for people from East Durham to celebrate this beautiful seaside location which holds fond childhood memories for so many who live here.

“Local people have had input into the creation of the piece and we would like as many of them as possible to be involved in the performance of it too, particularly the pop up choirs.”

Daniel Bye, of That There - which is a consortium of artists behind the Everything There Ever Was commission, added: “People from across East Durham have shared with us wonderful stories and memories of Crimdon.

“Turning them into songs and stories for our characters to tell has been a pleasure and a privilege. I’m so grateful to East Durham Creates and to the people of East Durham for giving us this opportunity.”

If people want to get involved in the choir at the event or help out on the day call Elaine on (0191) 5185071.