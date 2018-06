Fire crews were called out to a Hartlepool house after an oven caught fire.

It happened at an address in Fletcher Walk in the Rift House area of the town shortly after 6am today.

Two appliances from Stranton station rushed to the scene.

A gas oven was 50% fire damaged while there was light smoke damage to the kitchen area.

There was also heat damage to the oven itself.

There were no reports of any injuries from Cleveland Fire Brigade.