Pair face crown court charged with man's murder

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 43-year-old man shortly before Christmas.

Lee Cooper was found by officers in Westbourne Street, Stockton, at around 7.15am on December 23 last year with serious injuries.

He died on the same day after being taken to hospital.

Related content: Family pay tribute to alleged murder victim

On Christmas Eve, Neil Maxwell, 40, and 19-year-old Luke Pearson were charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, the two men were not required to enter any pleas during the 10-minute hearing.

Maxwell, of Lytton Court, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough, and Pearson, of Westbourne Street, Stockton, were told that a provisional date for trial has been set for the week commencing June 3.

Mr Cooper's address has still to be disclosed.