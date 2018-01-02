Pair will stand trial over Hartlepool police chase

Two men are set to stand trial in connection with a police pursuit of an alleged stolen car which ended in Hartlepool.

Wayne Wright, 23, and co-accused Brian Loan, 30, both face charges of aggravated vehicle taking on October 27 last year.

It involved a police pursuit of a Hyundai vehicle driven between Billingham and Hartlepool on that date.

Loan pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

It alleges he allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle said to have been taken without the owner’s consent or other lawful authority.

Wright, of Inverness Road, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to the same charge at an earlier appearance.

He is alleged to have been the driver.

The vehicle is said to have been driven dangerously on roads including The Causeway, Melrose Avenue, and Marsh House Avenue in Billingham, and Seal Sands Road, Greenock Road and Wynyard Road in Hartlepool.

Damage was caused to the Hyundai as a result.

A trial for both men has been fixed for Wednesday, March 14.

Wright was remanded in custody and Loan, of Stirling Street, Hartlepool, was granted bail.