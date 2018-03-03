Parachute jumps at Shotton Airfield cancelled following heavy snow

All parachute and ground training at Shotton Airfield has been cancelled due to this week's heavy snow.

A post on the site's Facebook page says that bosses hope to re-open the airfield's office by the middle of next week.

Planes in the hanger at Shotton Airfield.

The post read:" To confirm Shotton Airfield is closed with all parachuting and ground training at the Peterlee DZ postponed until next Wed, March 7.

"Shotton Airfield currently only accessible by foot.

"We hope to re-open the Airfield Office early next week.

"In interim we can be contacted by email(s) ShottonAirfield@aol.com for Airfield Matters and for parachuting at info@skydiveacademy.org.uk

The scene at Shotton Airfield this morning.

Information on Parachuting and Skydiving can be found & bookings made online at www.SkydiveAcademy.org.uk