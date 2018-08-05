Part of former Hartlepool pub site to be converted into apartment block

A former pub car park is to be turned into an apartment block after plans were given the go-ahead.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee approved proposals to convert the site at the former Schooner pub in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew at its latest meeting.

The plans, submitted by SEP Properties, were recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of the meeting, despite more than 25 letters of objection being received.

All but one of the councillors on the planning committee voted in favour of the plans to build the block featuring six apartments on the land opposite the former Schooner pub, which was previously used as a car park for the site.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant said: “This application seeks to provide a viable use on the subject site, following the closure of the former use of the building on the adjacent site.

“By promoting the proposed uses, the site will remain viable and active.

“In addition, this application is seeking to avoid nuisance and anti-social behaviour by ensuring that users remains on site, thus deterring such activities.”

As part of the plans around £3,500 will be funded by the applicant to go towards green infrastructure and sporting facilities in the area.

A nine space car park will also be developed as part of the plans.

Letters of objection submitted ahead of the meeting raised concerns over issues such as the plans being out of keeping with the area and traffic worries.

Local resident Ann Brown, in a letter, said: “I live near this site and do not want flats nearby.

“We do not want this area turning into an area of shabbiness or…bin storage areas, as these tend to end up as dumping grounds and a place for gangs to hang out.”

Concerns have also been raised claiming delivery trucks will struggle to access the site due to a lack of space.

The Schooner ceased trading in April 2016 after Birmingham-based Enterprise Inns, which owned the pub, confirmed it had completed the sale of the freehold.

About 10 staff were understood to have been working there when it closed, some for almost 20 years.

Plans were approved later in 2016 for the pub itself to be converted into shops after it closed, and a ‘One Stop’ shop has since been built.