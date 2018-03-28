Part of Hartlepool road to close as pedestrian crossing is installed

Part of a busy Hartlepool road is to be closed to traffic during the installation of a new pedestrian crossing, council chiefs have announced.

Wooler Road will be shut from the entrance of The White House pub car park to the roundabout at the junction with Grange Road.

Work starts on the Hartlepool Borough Council scheme on Tuesday and is expected to take around three weeks, depending upon the weather.

The White House will be open for business as usual and access to the car park will be maintained throughout.

The new Puffin crossing is being funded by house builder Taylor Wimpey as a highway improvement required for their nearby housing development at Tunstall Farm.

Improvement works to the Park Road/ Elwick Road/ Wooler Road junction are also a requirement of the development and will follow shortly after the crossing.

During the partial closure of Wooler Road, traffic will be diverted along Grange Road, Linden Grove and Park Road and The Parade, Park Avenue and Elwick Road.

Diversion signs will be in place on the approaches to the closure area, indicating routes for through traffic and access points for local residents and The White House.

Pedestrian access is to be maintained, although some diversions around either side of the works may be needed when they affect footpath areas.

The council’s waste management service is also being informed of the works to ensure bin collections are not affected.

Peter Frost, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Highways, Traffic and Transport Team Leader, said: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works cause, and we would ask for people’s patience and co-operation.”

Puffin crossings incorporate high-tech sensors which can detect if pedestrians are crossing slowly and hold the traffic lights on red for as long as necessary.