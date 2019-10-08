Patient airlifted to hospital after A179 crash
An injured person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A179 near Sheraton.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 18:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 19:16 pm
A Great North Air Ambulance spokesman said the injured person was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.
The incident was reported at 4.19pm and is causing major traffic disruption in the area. The AA say the accident involved a car and a wagon.
Bus company Arriva North East tweeted that its Durham to Hartlepool service was being diverted. This is due to a road closure on the A179 Hart bypass. The company says that “significant delays are to be expected” in the area. Traffic at present is slow in both directions on the road.
The north bound exit slip road from the A19 to the A179 is also currently closed.
More information on the accident and the roads in the area is to follow.