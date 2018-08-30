Patients have their say over GP wait times

People in Hartlepool have had their say on figures which show that one in five patients have had to wait a week or more to see a GP.
Of the patients in the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees CCG who responded to the NHS’s annual GP Survey, 21% had to wait a week or more to see a GP or nurse last time they booked an appointment. Five years ago, just 16% had to wait that long.
In the area, the issue was most pronounced at Woodbridge Practice, in Ingleby Barwick, where 41% of patients had to wait a week or longer to see a GP or nurse.
At the other end of the scale, only 5% of patients faced a week’s delay at the Koh Practice, in Hartlepool.
Readers have reacted to the news, with many saying they had struggled to get an appointment.
Graeme Scott said: “This is a lamentable situation.
“Ring up the surgery and, from the first second ,they attempt to put the caller off making an appointment.
“It’s like a rugby scrum, competing with others for basic medics.”
Hayley Stevenson said: “It’s because every Tom, Dick and Harry goes to the GP over nothing – flooding GP surgeries.
“Most ailments are treatable from the pharmacy over the counter cheaper than you will pay for prescription.”
Samantha Hills wrote: “My son has just turned one and still not seen my GP. He always had to see an emergency doctor, It’s disgusting.”
Max Wrigley said: “I have experienced this problem because all the doctors in my practice went on holiday at the same time.”
Joanne Maynard added: “Last year it took me eight weeks to get a doctor’s appointment.”