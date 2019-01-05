Patrick and Frances Connolly: Former Hartlepool couple become the talk of the town

Lottery excitement swept a village in Northern Ireland yesterday as news emerged the EuroMillions jackpot winners were among them.

The former Hartlepool couple, Patrick and Frances Connolly, scooped a £115million jackpot on New Year's Day and pledged to support a community football club in the town.

Pictures show delighted Jayden-Jay Jones, 8, the captain of the under-9s team at Hartlepool St Francis Football Club at the playing fields on Rossmere Way, in Hartlepool.

Former club volunteer Frances Connolly has said she will be making a donation to the club.

Chairman Peter Rooney said he had not believed the news when he was first told: “I don’t know what to think of it, I am absolutely stunned."

Ahead of the announcement yesterday, there was much speculation in the tight-knit community of Moira, in County Down, over who had scooped the incredible £115 million prize.

Very few knew Patrick and Frances Connolly, however, as they have only recently moved to the upmarket village.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about EuroMillions jackpot winners Frances and Patrick Connolly

The couple returned to Northern Ireland in recent years after 25 years in the north-east of England.

From the luxurious surroundings of the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, they toasted their win with champagne.

It was a little different to the rented house in a neat modern development in Moira where the couple have been living.

The development includes grand detached homes as well as the more modest type of house the Connollys call home at this stage.

Of their neighbours, few knew them other than friendly faces to say 'hello' to.

It is a short distance from the development to the bustling main street, on which tractors from the surrounding countryside are as common a sight as cars.

The new multi-millionaires were the talk of businesses along the street, from the supermarket where Frances occasionally bought lottery tickets - although the big winning ticket was purchased online - to charity shops, pubs, estate agents and butchers.

At McCartney's of Moira, a prominent butcher, deli and cafe complex, Patrick was the face some of the staff recognised.

Cafe assistant Bernie Baine said she remembered serving him.

"I recognised him when I saw the photograph of the winners," she said.

"As soon as I saw him, I knew the face.

"I remember serving him coffee and maybe some of our tray bakes, you serve a lot of people in here but once you see a face, you don't forget it.

"When I heard the winner was from Moira, I was hoping it was a customer I had served who really liked my service and would come back and give me a tip.

"If he comes back, I'll be serving him on a gold platter."

Deli worker David Campbell said the fact the winners were in Moira had been the talk of the shop all day.

"Customers coming in today, that's all they are talking about," he laughed.

"They were all saying they hope they find out they are related to them, some sort of far out relations.

"There has been a real buzz about it."